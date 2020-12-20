Health officials warn against gatherings, travel and more this holiday season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A much needed warning came from U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams and Gov. Mike DeWine just a few days before Christmas.
Gov. DeWine was joined by U.S. Surgeon General Adams in a rare Saturday afternoon coronavirus briefing.
The push to practice coronavirus safety precautions is an important reminder, especially with local hospitals nearing 90% capacity.
Health officials suggest keeping gatherings small, limiting travel, wearing a mask and not eating or drinking with anyone outside of your household.
U.S. Surgeon General Adams said there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“The knowledge that once we get through this surge,” he said. “We really will be on the downhill side of this pandemic.”
The Ohio Department of Health recently reported a lower second shipment of the vaccine than originally anticipated.
Governor DeWine told Ohioans to not worry.
“That’s not gonna slow us up in regard to the nursing homes. We are on track there,” DeWine added.
DeWine and U.S. Surgeon General Adams said it is extremely important everyone take responsibility and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines this holiday season.
