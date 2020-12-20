Ohio Army National Guard unit deploys Sunday for U.S. European Command duty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - About 50 soldiers will deploy from Ohio for duty on Sunday, Dec. 20, just five days before Christmas.
A release said the Ohio Army National Guard unit, from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, in Columbus, will be gone for about one year.
The call to duty comes in support U.S. European Command, according to a release.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the soldiers’ deployment ceremony will not be open to the public. A ceremony will still take place with coronavirus safety precautions.
Click here to watch the event virtually.
