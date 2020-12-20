Search for suspect(s) responsible for Stearns Homestead farm animal attack continues

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Stearns Homestead said Parma police are still searching for the person or people responsible for a Halloween night attack that led to the death of three farm animals.
Volunteers arrived to their shifts on Nov. 1 to find several farm animals hurt and one dead due to stabbing injuries.
Stearns Homestead posted an update on Facebook Saturday, stating the case is open and the search for suspect(s) continues.
A goat named Bert died as a result of the attack, the farm said. Two other animals, a sheep named Billy and a goat named Moose, were injured so severely they had to be put down at the recommendation of a veterinarian.
Due to the nature of the animals’ injuries, Parma police ruled out the possibility of another animal attacking them.
The farm asks anyone with information call Parma police at (440) 885-1234.
The farm said reward money is available if the tip leads to an arrest and conviction.
Three animals are still recovering from injuries sustained in the attack, the farm said.
