Bitonio, Chubb, Garrett to represent the Browns in the 2021 Pro Bowl

“Bitonio, the longest-tenured member of the Browns, has been named to the past three Pro Bowls. He is the first Browns guard to be selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls since Pro Football Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson made six consecutive from 1966-71. Bitonio anchors a Browns offensive line has helped the Browns rank among the league leaders in rushes for 10-plus yards (first with 68), rushing yards (third with 2,137) and fewest sacks allowed (third with 18). He has also opened holes and helped Nick Chubb (931) and Kareem Hunt (793) become the only pair of teammates in the NFL this season with at least 750 rushing yards.”