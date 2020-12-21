Broadview Heights non-profit files lawsuit claiming I-X Center violated contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Court records reveal the Automobile Dealers’ Educational Assistance Foundation Inc. (ADEAF) filed a lawsuit Dec. 8 claiming the The International Exposition Center (I-X Center) Corporation violated a 2018 contract.
ADEAF organizes and operates the Cleveland Auto Show, according to court records obtained by 19 News.
In March of 2018, the ADEAF and I-X Center entered into a contract with set upon dates for the Cleveland Auto Show, starting Feb. 2020 and spanning through March 2024, the lawsuit said.
However, the I-X Center announced a permanent closure on Sept. 26, 2020 after operating for 35 years.
The lawsuit claims ADEAF was guaranteed exclusive access to two I-X Center facilities throughout the duration of the Cleveland Auto Show.
The center failed to allow access for the 2020 Cleveland Auto Show, set for Feb. 28, 2020 through March 8, 2020, according to court records.
The I-X Center told ADEAF on Oct. 21, 2020 that the center’s closure would inevitably violate the contract.
The filing of this lawsuit comes as the I-X Center announced an agreement to lease 700,000 square foot of space to GOJO Industries, an Akron-based company that makes Purell.
The lawsuit said a portion of that 700,00 square feet of leased space will include areas promised to the ADEAF during the Cleveland Auto Show.
“As a direct and proximate result of I-X Center’s breach/anticipatory breach of the Agreement, ADEAF has suffered damages in an amount to be proved at trial, but in excess of $25,000,” Attorney Mark Koberna wrote in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks reimbursement of damages, court costs and lawyer fees and that the I-X Center follow set-upon agreements from the 2018 contract.
