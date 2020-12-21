Baker and Browns enjoying playoff race, but insist they won’t be scoreboard-watching

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have hit the 10-win mark for the first time since 2007. Now they want to make sure that the similarities to that ‘07 season end there.
Derek Anderson and the Browns failed to make the playoffs under Romeo Crennel that year, falling in their final regular season game in Cincinnati and coming up just short at 10-6.
These Browns are currently 5th in the expanded 7-team AFC playoff race, but ... won’t stay there if they don’t continue to win. The Ravens and Dolphins are just one game back, and both would own tie-breakers over the Browns if all three teams finish at 11-5.
The Browns best-case scenario? Beat both the Jets and Steelers to close out the season, finish 12-4, and they’re in.
“We are of the mentality right now that we control our own destiny,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said following Sunday night’s 20-6 win over the Giants. “Singular focus. It does not matter what else happens. As long as we take care of our business, we will be where we want to be. That is all we can do right now.”
Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked after the game if he or his players had watched the Sunday afternoon games, to monitor the playoff race.
“Never came up with anybody that I was around,” Stefanski said. “We are not really thinking about that. We are really just thinking about the team we are playing and the game we are playing. That is our focus. You are right, I was watching a lot of football, but that was not on my mind.”
Next up, the Jets, who stunned everyone, including their fan base, with their first win of the season on Sunday, 23-20 win over the Rams that could cost the Jets the #1 pick in the Draft.
“I have watched the game from yesterday, and when our players see that tape, they will understand the challenge that that is in front of us,” Stefanski said in a zoom meeting on Monday.
Two games left, and more than a few teams still in the playoff picture. Surely, Stefanski will glance up at some point during their game on Sunday, to see how the other contenders are doing?
“No,” Stefanski said. “I will look at the scoreboard of the Browns versus the Jets.”
