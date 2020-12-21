Cleveland Clinic-Akron General ICU nurse released from hospital after COVID-19 battle

By Avery Williams | December 21, 2020 at 7:44 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 7:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An ICU nurse turned COVID-19 patient is finally home after spending over a month in the hospital with the virus.

Kate Thompson, an Cleveland Clinic-Akron General ICU nurse, documents her battle with coronavirus on her Facebook page.

19 News previously covered Thompson’s hospitalization. She’s suffered breathing difficulty, COVID pneumonia, long-term fever and more during the fight for her life.

In a late Nov. interview, Thompson told 19 News she championed toward recovery so she could see her family again and return to her role as a front-line healthcare worker.

