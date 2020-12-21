Driver arrested with loaded gun, meth in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers after a loaded gun and $6,000 worth of methamphetamine were found in his car, said troopers.
Edward Stoll, 35, of Akron, was pulled over on Dec. 16 around 8:30 a.m. on Arlington Road in Akron.
Troopers said he was pulled over for failure to display registration.
During the traffic stop, troopers said they found a loaded 9mm Springfield Armory XD handgun, a digital scale and 60 grams of methamphetamine.
Troopers said Stoll was charged with possession and trafficking in drugs and if convicted could face up more than 17 years in prison.
Troopers added Stoll was also driving under suspension and had an active felony warrant for his arrest.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.