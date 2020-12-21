200,000 expected to fly through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for Christmas despite CDC warnings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that postponing travel is the safest way to control the spread of the virus, millions of travelers are heading to airports all around the country to visit families and friends over the holidays.
Jamie Beauparlent and her family flew into Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Monday morning for an extended stay with family but said they had taken precautions, including testing before leaving Florida.
“It was a concern really, we just pay attention to everything with safety and what we can do to keep ourselves clean and safe and masked up,” she said.
Last year on Dec. 18 and 19 over 5 million people moved through the nation’s airports without much of a care, anticipating spending the holidays with their families.
On those two days this year, about 2.1 million people were headed to destinations across the country, and while that number is significantly lower, the CDC warns with millions flying the danger of super spreader events grows considerably.
If you have made the decision to travel, the CDC recommends you take a viral test one to three days before your trip and to follow that up with another test three to five days after you return.
If you decide not to test at all the CDC said you should reduce your outside contact for 10 days so you do not infect others.
Quinten McCord and his family were heading to Phoenix, and McCord said they did get tested, and will test again when they get home.
“I think it’s really scary honestly, but we’ve been in the house for months and we just want to see family and we just want to get out so we’re hoping to have a safe trip,” he said.
Officials at Hopkins Airport in Cleveland expect at least 200,000 people to be through the airport during the holidays.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.