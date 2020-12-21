Family of man who committed suicide at Cuyahoga County Jail sues county, jail staff, supervisors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a man who committed suicide at the Cuyahoga County Jail in 2018, filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday.
According to the court documents filed in Cuyahoga County Court, the family of Brenden Kiekisz is suing Cuyahoga County and 14 jail staff and supervisors.
Civil Rights Attorney Paul Cristallo filed the lawsuit and said the jail staff and supervisors neglected Kiekisz even after he told them he suffered from mental health conditions and was taking medications for those conditions.
Kiekisz was arrested on panhandling charges two days before Christmas 2018 and hung himself in his jail cell three days later.
According to Cristallo, Kiekisz told intake personnel he suffered from depression and bipolar disordered and had attempted suicide two days before he was arrested.
Cristallo said instead of being offered a mental health assessment and adequate care, Kiekisz was put into the general population.
“My client and her family have suffered unmeasurable loss because the County and its employees were inadequately trained and denied Mr. Kiekisz his constitutional rights,” said Cristallo. “The missteps and egregious errors made by over a dozen staff resulted in Brenden Kiekisz not getting the proper mental health care he desperately needed. These mistakes cost him his life.”
“Brenden died because of mistake after mistake after mistake by the staff at the jail I am here to tell you that the pain of losing Brenden is still fresh and still so raw,” said Paula Kiekisz, Brenden’s mother.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.