Medical Examiner identifies Cleveland mother murdered in front of her kids on I-77

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released the name of the mother shot and killed while driving with her daughters Saturday morning.
According to the medical examiner, Breyana Presley, 33, died after being shot multiples times.
Cleveland police said Presley was driving with her two young children on I-77 S between Fleet and Harvard Avenues around 1 a.m. Saturday, when a 34-year-old man inside her car shot her.
The children, ages eight months and 12-years-old, were not injured.
After the shooting, the car crashed into the center median and came to rest on the shoulder.
The 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene, but police have not yet released his name.
