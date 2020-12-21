1 new death, infant among 234 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there was one COVID-19 related death in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 180 citywide.
There were also 234 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Dec. 21, which brings the total cumulative to 17,148 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 1-year-old to their 90s.
There were 27 cases transferred when health officials learned they were not Cleveland residents.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Dec. 21, there are 570,774 confirmed cases and 7,423 confirmed fatalities throughout Ohio.
Health officials reported more than 17.95 million cases and 318,782 deaths in the U.S.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a statewide single-day spike of 128 COVID-19 deaths and 10,359 new cases.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
