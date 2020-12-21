Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry mix to snow this evening, trace to 1″ for most, up to 4″ Geauga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Alberta Clipper system will move across the central Great Lakes today, reaching central New York by midnight.
Its associated cold front will move across northern Ohio late this afternoon and across western Pennsylvania this evening.
This disturbance will bring a mix of rain and snow to our area today, especially this afternoon and this evening.
This wintry mix of rain and snow will be in the area during the evening commute.
You’ll want to use caution if traveling around the region.
The wintry mix will change to all snow by midnight.
Generally, we’re looking at a trace to 1″ of new snowfall from this evening through early tomorrow morning.
With any lake enhancement though, portions of the Primary Snow Belt, especially in Geauga County, will be looking at 2″ to 4″ by early tomorrow morning.
The snow will come to an end by noon Tuesday.
In the meantime, watch for slick spots overnight and early tomorrow morning.
Temperatures will slowly warm into the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon, allowing for some light melting.
Our next big weather maker will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, and we may very well get a White Christmas out of it.
Expect widespread rain Wednesday evening, transitioning to a wintry mix of rain and snow on Thursday morning.
Eventually, on Thursday evening, we’ll change over to all snow.
As cold, Canadian air streams into northern Ohio on Thursday evening, lake effect snow will develop Thursday night into Friday.
Lake effect snow will continue through the day Friday.
Stay tuned for our snowfall accumulation forecast in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.