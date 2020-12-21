Owner and dog reunited after 8 days apart

Joyce Cummings and her therapy dog, Sammy, were reunited Sunday, she said.

Joyce Cummings and her therapy dog, Sammy, were reunited Sunday, she said. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams | December 21, 2020 at 4:56 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 4:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joyce Cumming’s therapy dog, Sammy, went missing on Dec. 12.

Sunday, Dec. 20, the pair was reunited.

“It’s a Christmas miracle,” she said.

Cumming’s said Sammy, 5, helps her through her battles with cancer. She’s beaten cancer twice and is currently suffering from breast cancer, she said.

“It’s been a stressful week.  I haven’t slept, eaten or really thought about anything other than my Sammy,” Cummings said.

Cumming’s told 19 News of Sammy’s return merely 12 hours before her Monday surgery appointment.

Cumming’s said she and Sammy were reunited Sunday at Warrensville Heights Police Department after eight long days apart.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was Sammy,” she said. “He still had on the collar, coat and tags.”

