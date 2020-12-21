Report: Browns lineman Chris Hubbard needs surgery on knee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The news isn’t good for Browns lineman Chris Hubbard, who was injured on the 2nd play of Sunday’s win over the Giants.
NFL Network reports Hubbard’s knee needs surgery and he would be done for the season.
In his Monday zoom call, head coach Kevin Stefanski would only say that Hubbard is out this week and would miss “significant time.”
Hubbard was filling in for Wyatt Teller, the highest-graded lineman in football this season according to Pro Football Focus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.