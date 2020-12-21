Rite Aid expands no-charge COVID-19 testing in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rite Aid announced Monday that it will expand the number of no-charge COVID-19 testing locations in 12 states, including Ohio.
These locations will administer self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists for all people ages 13 and over, according to a company media release.
All Rite Aid’s drive-through testing will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patients will need to register online at www.riteaid.com to schedule a time slot. They are also required to provide government-issued identification.
Parents or legal guardians of people under 18 who need a test must create a Baseline COVID-19 account, using the minor’s email account and must provide consent, show their government identification, and accompany their children to the appointment.
Rite Aid is now operating 400 total testing sites in 16 states.
The company says it has the capacity to offer tests to people whether they are experiencing symptoms of not, the release said.
- 10502 Saint Clair Ave., Cleveland
- 5795 State Rd, Parma
- 4053 South Main St., Akron
- 2709 Broadway Ave., Lorain
- 21800 Libby Rd., Maple Heights
- 15149 Snow Rd., Brook Park
- 5411 Superior Ave., Cleveland
- 6512 Franklin Blvd., Cleveland
- 10090 Chester Ave., Cleveland
- 3402 Clark Ave., Cleveland
- 2701 Market St., Youngstown
- 693 McCartney Rd., Youngstown
- 475 E. 185th St., Euclid
- 20405 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.