South Euclid Police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen Nov. 27

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police are asking the community to help find 15-year-old Mahjea Morris after she ran away on Nov. 27.
Police initially reported her missing on Dec. 3, but she has yet to be found.
Morris was last seen in the area of East 120th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland, according to police.
Police described her as 5′5″ tall and 110 pounds.
Call the SEPD at 216-381-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.
This is the third time the SEPD has reported her as a runaway in 2020.
