Weather expected to shift from cloudy to snowy throughout Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As more and more commuters take time off work for Christmas, it is suspected traffic will be low this week.
We’ve seen lots of wet weather recently, so practice caution when driving in below freezing temperatures.
Icy conditions usually develop on bridges and overpasses first.
Our morning starts dry, but rain is on its way in. We believe a wintery mix will develop into snow later this afternoon.
Little to no accumulation is expected.
