1 year anniversary of deadly chase that killed 13-year-old East Cleveland girl

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday is the one year anniversary of the death of Tamia Chappman, 13.
The teenager died after being struck by a vehicle involved in a police chase while walking in the area of Lakefront and Euclid Avenues in East Cleveland.
Cleveland police said they were in pursuit of a stolen car, when the driver lost control and crashed into Chappman.
The 6th grader at Superior Elementary was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the driver and his passenger were 15-years-old at the time.
Cleveland police said the teenagers carjacked a woman at the Target on W. 117th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 and then led police on a chase into East Cleveland.
The accused driver, D’Shaun McNear, is being tried as an adult. He will be back in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 20, 2021.
The passenger pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court to aggravated robbery and involuntary manslaughter.
He was sentenced to four years at the Ohio Department of Youth Services and classified as a Serious Youthful Offender.
