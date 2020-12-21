31-year-old man murdered during Akron home invasion

By Julia Tullos | December 21, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 10:21 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and another injured during a Saturday night home invasion.

Akron police said both men were shot inside a home in the 800 block of Wall Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the home after a 911 caller reported shots fired.

When officers arrived at the home, a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The second victim, a 34-year-old man, drove himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Hospital officials informed officers the victim was there and said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives said there are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call them at 330-375-2490.

