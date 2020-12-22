Alliance Police search for missing 50-year-old woman last seen the week of Dec. 6

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Alliance Police are asking the community to help find 50-year-old Raquel A. Harris (Throckmorton), also known as Nikki, who hasn’t been seen since the week of Dec. 6.
Police said she was reported missing on Dec. 14.
She is 5’01″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair, and blue eyes.
Police said her last known address in the 150 block of E. Ely Street.
Call Alliance Police Det. Michael Jones at 330-821-9140 if you see her or know where she may be.
