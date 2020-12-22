City of Cleveland to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland’s health officials are expected to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and begin administering doses soon after.
The initial doses should arrive on Tuesday morning, the city of Cleveland said.
Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. to detail which vaccine is arriving in Cleveland, how much is included in the shipment, and the first group of individuals to receive it.
This story will be updated.
