Cleveland police officer fired following use of force investigation

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland fired now-former city police officer John Petkac Monday night after an investigation found him guilty of multiple use of force violations.
An internal investigation found Petkac “repeatedly used excessive, unnecessary and objectively unreasonable uses of force,” including stepping on and grabbing the throat of a subject in Sept. 2018.
In that same incident, Petkac slammed a handcuffed subject into the trunk of a zone car in retaliation, a report outlining the results of the investigation said.
The investigation also found Petkac included untruthful facts in reports, deployed a taser on a man who was nonviolently resisting officer commands, and failed to use proper de-escalation techniques.
A total of eight allegations, outlining events that happened on three separate dates in 2018 and 2019, were investigated.
Petkac was assigned to the Cleveland Police Department’s Third District.
