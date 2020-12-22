3 Cleveland police officers criminally charged for alleged assault of another officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three police officers were charged with misdemeanors for allegedly assaulting another officer, the city of Cleveland announced today.
The charges, filed with the Cleveland Municipal Court, stem from a Nov. 15 incident at the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association building on West 58th Street, according to Chief Calvin Williams.
City officials identified the three charged police officers, who are all currently assigned to the Fifth District, as:
- 29-year-old Patrol Officer Michael Phelps, hired in December 2015
- 29-year-old John Ogle, hired in September 2016
- 25-year-old Wyatt Woodrell, hired in August 2019
Phelps is charged with misdemeanor assault from the incident at the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, as well as an additional charge of misdemeanor assault and one count of menacing from an incident that occurred shortly after.
Both Ogle and Woodrell each face a charge of misdemeanor assault.
All three officers are on restricted duty and are ordered to avoid contact with the public pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
Once the criminal case is resolved, the Cleveland Division of Police will conduct an administrative review and determine if additional discipline is necessary.
The city’s announcement on Tuesday comes a day after Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard and Chief Calvin Williams confirmed Cleveland Police Officer John Hawk remains suspended after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault in connection to an unrelated March 2020 incident.
Another former officer, John Petkac, was terminated from employment for excessive use of force during numerous arrest, Howard and Williams also announced on Monday.
