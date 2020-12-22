Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News troubleshooter team after being without hot water for a month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Doing what she can to get through the winter.
Cathy Phyillaiere has been without hot water at her apartment on Fenwick avenue for four weeks.
“I have to warm myself hot water in the microwave just to wash my hands,” she said.
Making matters even more complicated is her worsening health condition.
“I’m disabled. I went in for a minor surgery, and when I woke up, I couldn’t feel my whole left side, and I was in the hospital for 21 days with physical therapy three times a day,” she said.
She told 19 News someone came to look at the water tank on Saturday, but the problem didn’t get fixed.
“I mean, hot water is a necessity just like heat!”
We wanted to help Phyillaiere & see if we could get the problem resolved.
She told us the landlord is helping Phyillaiere find another place and hasn’t accepted rent from her since they were notified about the problem.
After 19 News got involved, Cathy called me in the afternoon and said her Landlord is sending a plumber over to put an end to this issue.
