130 deaths, an additional 7,678 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 8,252 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 637,032 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
The 24-hour increase of 7,678 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 130 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 60,230 total cases and 722 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 35,594 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 5,588 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.