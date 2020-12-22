Domestic violence suspect leads Ravenna police on a chase

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Stow man wanted for domestic violence and felonious assault led Ravenna police officers on a chase Tuesday.
Ravenna police said an officer saw Tyler Fish driving on Main Street around 8:30 a.m. and attempted to pull him over to arrest him on the active warrants.
Fish allegedly refused to stop and fled east on State Route 5, turning north onto Knapp Road and back to State Route 14.
When he turned onto State Route 5 again, officers said Fish’s vehicle ran over Stop Sticks set out by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.
Fish allegedly then drove off the road and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.
Ravenna firefighters transported Fish to University Hospital Portage Medical Center for emergency treatment, because officers said Fish swallowed a large quantity of suspected narcotics.
Fish is now facing charges of driving under suspension and failure to comply.
A passenger in his car, Mike McCutheon, had gotten out of the vehicle during the initial traffic stop.
Police said McCutheon was later spotted walking in downtown Ravenna and taken into custody on active warrants.
