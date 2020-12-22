Many in Cleveland area will wake up to a White Christmas with 1-7 inches of snow, bitter cold

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It appears that this year, we will not have to dream of a White Christmas, because we are going to get one.
Snow will begin to fall on Christmas Eve afternoon and will continue through Thursday night.
This “system snow,” as it’s called, will wind down late Thursday night, but then the lake effect snow machine will get cranked up on Christmas Day.
By Friday morning, Cleveland will have about 1- 3 inches of snowfall on the ground west of I-77.
Along the I-77 corridor, expect 2-5 inches of snowfall by Friday morning.
East of I-77 and into the Primary Snow Belt, 4-7 inches is expected.
This does not include Friday’s lake effect snow, which will leave many in the Primary Snow Belt with a foot of snow on the ground by Saturday morning.
“Four of our last 10 Christmases have been white, but we went eight years between 1936 and 1943 without a single White Christmas,” said Meteorologist Jon Loufman.
A White Christmas is defined as having one or more inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.
While the promise of a White Christmas conjures rather pleasant imagery of opening presents by the fire and sipping hot chocolate with the ones you love, it’s also going to be extremely cold on Friday.
Dangerously cold.
Temperatures will only top out in the 20s on Friday afternoon.
With high winds factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits all day.
Wind chills may dip down below 0° from time to time.
Try to limit your time outside.
High impact, persistent lake effect snow will also cause imperfect road conditions.
There will be the threat of snow-coated roads on Thursday afternoon, Thursday evening, and throughout the day Friday.
