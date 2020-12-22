First Alert Weather Days issued for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for cold, wind, and snow

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect Thursday night - Saturday morning for Cuyahoga county and the snow belt. I expect this to be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, while some areas outside the snow belt will likely be under a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. We begin with a mild rain on Thursday before a changeover to snow begins in the afternoon. Colder air will drop our temps from near 50 into the teens by late Thursday. I expect 1-4 inches of snow by late Thursday across the region. We then transition to lake effect snow. Wind chills Friday morning will bottom out at or below zero with areas of blowing snow. Look for a total of 6-12+ inches of snow in the snow belt by late Friday into Saturday. Outside the belt, just expect an additional inch or so, but it’ll be cold - teens and 20s - for everyone on Christmas Day.