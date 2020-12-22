Kent State affected by Russian cyber hack

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University is among the dozens of organizations infected with malware that allows suspected Russian hackers access to personal data, The Wall Street Journal first reported.
The FBI and other governmental security agencies are now warning organizations who downloaded SolarWinds Orion software to immediately power down or disconnect the products.
“We are aware of the situation and are evaluating this serious matter,” Kent State spokesperson Eric Mansfield said.
The Wall Street Journal said the attack was carried out by the same hackers who breached more than 40 U.S. government agencies, accessing sensitive information that includes the email accounts of top Treasury Department officials.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr have stated publicly they believe Russia is behind the cyberattack on federal agencies.
