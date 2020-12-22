Man throws 2 guns out window during chase with Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - 22-year-old Angelo Rogers threw two guns out of a car window while leading police on a short chase, Akron police said.
It started just before 1 p.m. Monday, when officers responded to a suspicious persons call about a man getting into a vehicle on the 200 block of Grand Avenue in Akron.
When police arrived, they saw at least three people sitting in a maroon vehicle outside the house.
Officers turned on their lights and tried to pull over the car; instead, Rogers immediately drove away.
Akron police said Rogers threw two guns during the short chase- an AK-style rifle and a handgun loaded with a 50 round drum magazine.
Rogers stopped the car on the 200 block of Noble Avenue, at which point two unknown men ran from the passenger side of the car.
Police were not able to catch up to the two men; however, police took Rogers into custody without incident and recovered the two guns.
Rogers was charged with Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer.
Police are still investigating and are likely to press additional charges against Rogers.
Akron police encourage anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the two males who fled from the car to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
