New app gives employees safe way to report workplace harassment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You would think the number of workplace harassment complaints would low now that more people are working from home.
We’ve learned there is actually a rise in virtual abuse cases where some people are being bullied or harassed though a computer screen or phone.
The founder of the #NotMe app, Ariel Weindling, says he hopes his app can help keep misconduct like that in check.
Here’s how the app works: You can report any complaints of harassment or misconduct through the app.
You can stay anonymous or use your name when making the report.
Then the team behind the #NotMe app will take your complaint and find best way to help you.
”If they need to speak with a lawyer, with a psychologist, with a consultant, whatever that is, sometimes is they want us to share that report with their employers we will do that,” said Weindling.
Weindling says many people are afraid to speak out because they don’t want to lose their jobs, especially during these times.
He wants people to know the app can help you deal with workplace harassment without putting your job in jeopardy.
“The idea is for people to not be alone when they have to deal with misconduct related issues,” Weindling added.
The app is free to download in the app store on Apple and Android products.
