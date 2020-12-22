Newburgh Heights police collecting donations for kids of mother who was killed in front of family

Mother shot and killed while driving with her children. (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | December 22, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST - Updated December 22 at 11:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newburgh Heights Police Department is accepting donated essential items on behalf of four girls who experienced loss ahead of the holiday after their mother was murdered in front of them.

Investigators said 33-year-old Breyana Presley was shot multiple times while driving with her daughters over the weekend. Her car crashed into the center median after the shooting.

[ Medical examiner identifies mother who was murdered in front of her kids on I-77 ]

A 34-year-old man who was inside her car at the time was arrested for the shooting at the crash scene.

Officers from the department are donating toys and clothes to the Presley family while also accepting the following:

  • Diapers for an 8-month-old baby
  • Similac Advanced Baby Formula
  • Baby toys
  • 12- to 18-month baby clothing
  • Clothes sizes 8 and 10 for three girls, ages 12, 13, and 14
  • Shoes sizes 8 and 10
  • Makeup
  • Video games
  • Gift cards
  • Non-perishable food items

Donations should be delivered to the police station before noon on Dec. 23 so they can be gifted to the family in time.

