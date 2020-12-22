Newburgh Heights police collecting donations for kids of mother who was killed in front of family

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newburgh Heights Police Department is accepting donated essential items on behalf of four girls who experienced loss ahead of the holiday after their mother was murdered in front of them.
Investigators said 33-year-old Breyana Presley was shot multiple times while driving with her daughters over the weekend. Her car crashed into the center median after the shooting.
A 34-year-old man who was inside her car at the time was arrested for the shooting at the crash scene.
Officers from the department are donating toys and clothes to the Presley family while also accepting the following:
- Diapers for an 8-month-old baby
- Similac Advanced Baby Formula
- Baby toys
- 12- to 18-month baby clothing
- Clothes sizes 8 and 10 for three girls, ages 12, 13, and 14
- Shoes sizes 8 and 10
- Makeup
- Video games
- Gift cards
- Non-perishable food items
Donations should be delivered to the police station before noon on Dec. 23 so they can be gifted to the family in time.
