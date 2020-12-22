Northeast Ohio hospitals receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, will begin vaccinations Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first deliveries of Moderna’s vaccine arrived at local hospitals on Tuesday, and they’re not wasting any time dispensing them.
The arrival of the Pfizer vaccine last week to Ohio was the start of a new chapter in this fight against the novel coronavirus.
Now, the Moderna vaccine has made it to the Buckeye State, offering a one-two punch in this pandemic battle.
It’s fitting that some area hospitals receiving vaccines this week is an early Christmas present.
Southwest General Medical Center in Middleburg Heights received their doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.
“The first goal is to get the staff protected so they can continue to care for the patients, and keeping them in the working order as it were is really critical right now,” said Dr. Fred Plecha.
Dr. Plecha said his clinic was given 4,000 doses.
Nurses, doctors, and other personnel will be inoculated Wednesday.
Like the Pfizer vaccine, steps will be taken to ensure safety after the shot.
Dr. Plecha said, “We’re also planning to monitor people, probably for 10-15 minutes to make sure that there’s no difficult reaction after.”
As more vaccines continue to be distributed to healthy individuals, can they be used for patients currently with COVID-19?
“We should not anticipate that the vaccine is treatment, of any kind, for COVID. It is not intended to improve the status of people who’ve already had it or recovering from it.”
Christmas has come early for those who have already received the vaccines.
Dr. Plecha said his Christmas wish is that this is the beginning of the end of the virus.
“And I hope it continues to create hope that this is the end of the COVID.”
