Northeast Ohio weather: Winds crank up to 35 mph on Wednesday, rain arrives tomorrow night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure (briefly) built into our region today.
This has translated to a rather nice day, by December standards.
I hope that you got to see at least one or two peeks of sunshine in your neck of the woods today.
Expect quiet and dry weather through the night.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by tomorrow morning.
Skies will remain generally cloudy.
Tomorrow will be another quiet and dry day, with well above average high temperatures.
We’ll climb into the upper 40s.
(Normal highs for this time of the year are in the mid 30s.)
Unfortunately, the warmup will be accompanied by strong winds from the south at 15 to 20 mph sustained.
Winds will gust as high as 30 to 35 mph Wednesday.
Our next big system will begin to arrive Wednesday evening.
Rain will move into the area after sunset.
As temperatures will be well above freezing on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, all precipitation will remain in the liquid form (rain) Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s on Thursday afternoon, and rain will change to snow.
Snow will continue through Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening.
By Friday (Christmas) morning, we will have about 1″ - 3″ of snowfall on the ground west of I-77.
Along the I-77 corridor, expect 2″ to 5″ of snowfall by Friday morning.
East of I-77 and into the Primary Snow Belt, we’re looking at 4″ - 7″.
The system (or synoptic) snow will come to an end late Thursday night into Friday morning, but then the lake effect snow machine will take over, bringing us additional snowfall accumulations on Christmas Day.
To get ahead of things, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Cuyahoga County and the Primary Snow Belt.
Our other big weather story for Christmas Day will be the temperatures.
We will only climb into the 20s on Friday.
With high winds factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits during the day.
Wind chills may even dip below 0° from time to time.
