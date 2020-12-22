Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan wanted more money given to Ohioans for COVID 19 relief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- After months of hassling back and forth between the aisles, the United States Congress finally signed on a new COVID 19 relief package.
However, Congressman Tim Ryan said it is not the amount he recommended to his peers.
“I was shooting for a 2 thousand dollars a month payment for the next 3 or 4 months. To really help families be afloat. That ended up being 600 dollars,” said Ryan.
The new package includes a stimulus check, an extension on unemployment, money for businesses, and relief for renters.
Each eligible Ohioan receives a $600 stimulus payment, which also will go out to millions of Americans making less than $75,000 a year.
Ryan wanted a $2,000 payment; however he reluctantly voted to follow the majority of Congress’s quest to give the American economy and holiday financial boost.
“These problems have not been addressed. It’s in rural communities. It’s in urban communities. It’s in big cities. It’s in medium-sized cities. It’s in townships. It’s all over this state, and we need our government to start acting in a way that really addresses some of these issues, making sure if you work hard. You play by the rules that you’ll have some level of dignity,” Ryan said.
Ryan went on to say that perhaps with coming weeks and a new administration headed to the White House, another financial package could be in the works.
“Well, we are hoping. And quite frankly, I think it will come to the Senate races down in Georgia as down to what happens. But if Mitch McConnell is still in charge the Senate it will be difficult to get another round,” said Ryan.
