Ohio launches new dashboard to share Covid-19 vaccine data

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Health launched its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to show how many people around the state have been given the shot so far.
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he had seen the prototype and that it would be launched soon.
According to the site, as of Tuesday 8,453 people have been vaccinated which makes up .07% of the state’s population.
The dashboard lets users see how many people in any given county have received the shot, and breaks down the vaccine by age.
Inoculations at nursing homes began on Friday of last week, but yet the dashboard says only 394 people over the age of 70 have been given the shot as of Tuesday.
The age group that has received the most vaccine so far are those between 30-39 years-old with 2,424 vaccinated.
DeWine has said the dashboard will also break down by race who has gotten the shot, but at the current time that information is not available.
Also of note, there are 324 residents of other states who were vaccinated in Ohio, and another 109 who did not report their state of residency.
