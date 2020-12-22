Robber shoves Target security guard before fleeing Cleveland store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who stole a number of items from Target, shoved a security guard, causing him to fall over backwards.
Cleveland police said on Dec. 15, Target employees saw the robber fill up a shopping cart with items and then walk towards the exit door.
The Target employee who works security, approached the man at the exit.
That is when the robber grabbed and shoved the employee.
The robber then fled the store in an orange Chevy Aveo.
If anyone recognizes the man or the vehicle, please call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
