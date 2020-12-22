Slyman’s founder dies at 83, leaving famous Cleveland corned beef deli behind as his legacy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You may not have known him personally, but if you live near Cleveland, you may know his famous mile-high corned beef sandwiches.
Slyman’s founder Joe Slyman died “peacefully” on Tuesday, the deli confirmed later that same day.
“Joe’s hard work and love for his family of customers gave life and a profound meaning to the American Dream,” Slyman’s deli shared on Facebook. “Joe leaves behind a far-reaching legacy of hospitality that continues to be expressed by his wife Mae, and his sons, Moe and Freddie. Whether it was with a hot cup of coffee, a hearty laugh, or a warm handshake, Joe knew how to make someone feel welcomed and appreciated. He will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and the many customers that knew him well.”
Friends will be received at St. Elias Church at 8023 Memphis Ave. in Brooklyn from 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 24.
The funeral service will be held right after.
Slyman founded the “ma and pa” style restaurant on 3106 St. Clair Ave. NE in Cleveland in 1964.
The restaurant then expanded to create Slyman’s Tavern locations in Independence, Orange, and Mentor.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.