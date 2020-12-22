Slyman’s founder dies at 83, leaving famous Cleveland corned beef deli behind as his legacy

“Joe’s hard work and love for his family of customers gave life and a profound meaning to the American Dream,” Slyman’s deli shared on Facebook. “Joe leaves behind a far-reaching legacy of hospitality that continues to be expressed by his wife Mae, and his sons, Moe and Freddie. Whether it was with a hot cup of coffee, a hearty laugh, or a warm handshake, Joe knew how to make someone feel welcomed and appreciated. He will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and the many customers that knew him well.”