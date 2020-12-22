Stark County Grand Jury indicts man accused of shooting, killing woman in her driveway

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Grand Jury has indicted the 29-year-old Canton man accused of murdering a woman on Oct. 28.
Jason McDermitt was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder and menacing by stalking.
Stark County Sheriff deputies said McDermitt shot and killed Morgan Fox, 29.
Fox was murdered while getting into her vehicle parked in the driveway of her home on Frazer Ave. in North Canton.
When deputies arrived at her home around 6:30 a.m., Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.
McDermitt was taken into custody the next day..
McDermitt is being held on a $2 million bond at the Stark County Jail.
He will be arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 23.
