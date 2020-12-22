Summit County preparing for staff shortages due to COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officials are hiring multiple part-time CDL drivers to help with snow and ice removal, in case of staff shortages due to the coronavirus.
These temporary reserve drivers would be needed in case staff members become sick with the virus or need to quarantine.
Applicants must have a Class A or Class B commercial driver’s license (CDL).
The days and hours needed will vary and will be limited to response for snow and ice removal operations or other emergencies only.
Interested individuals should apply at https://jobs.summitoh.net/postings/19284.
