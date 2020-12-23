Akron mayor wants USPS processing facility to reopen

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron mayor has asked the United States Postmaster General to reopen an Akron USPS processing facility which has has been closed since 2015.
Mayor Dan Horrigan said he wants the Postmaster General to have the facility back up and running in 2021.
Four other Ohio processing centers were also closed in 2015 and Horrigan said that left Ohioans underserved with now only two facilities in the entire state operating.
“Unfortunately, many Americans will remember this holiday season as the year their gifts, cards, purchases, bills or essential paperwork failed to arrive on time. This is despite the extraordinary efforts of thousands of men and women who work tirelessly to sort, process, and deliver the mail each week,” said Horrigan.
Horrigan added if the facility is reopened, it would create hundreds of good paying jobs.
