Akron man pleads not guilty to shooting at 2 boys playing basketball

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old accused of shooting at two young boys playing basketball outside pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.
Tyler Duncan is facing charges of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability.
Akron police said on Oct. 11, Duncan shot at Markeise Smith, 15, and Alex Young, 11, in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street.
Neither were injured.
Police said Duncan was speeding down the street and Smith yelled at him to slow down.
Duncan then allegedly stopped his car and fired three shots at the boys.
Akron police said DNA and other evidence linked Duncan to the crime.
Duncan will be back in court on Jan. 20, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.