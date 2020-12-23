Baker, Browns preparing for Jets while ignoring the hype

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two biggest upsets of the NFL season certainly got the Browns’ attention.
First, the winless New York Jets ... this week’s opponent ... knocked off the Los Angeles Rams. Then, on Monday Night Football, the lowly Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That Steelers’ loss ... their third straight ... opened the door for a possible division title for the Browns.
But first things first. Handling the Jets on Sunday.
“If we handle our business ... I know I said this a week ago ... we’ll be where we want to be,” Mayfield said during a zoom meeting with reporters on Wednesday. “We can’t control what happens. Obviously we know what’s going on on the outside, but we just have to take care of business this week.”
The Browns, at 10-4, can clinch a playoff spot with a win at MetLife Stadium this week, and a Colts loss to Pittsburgh. But ironically, some Browns fans may be rooting for the Colts, because another Steelers loss would make the season finale, Browns vs. Steelers, a battle for the AFC North title.
A remarkable turnaround by the Browns, which is why they are suddenly the darlings of the NFL, and why the Browns must guard against buying into the hype.
“I would say yes, but this team didn’t listen to it when everybody threw us into the trash, so, no.” Mayfield said.
