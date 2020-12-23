Building clouds cause spectacular sunrise Wednesday morning throughout Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We won’t see much sunshine today, thanks to clouds building back in from a warm front lifting through.
However, before the clouds took over, just enough clearing was left for the sunrise to show off beautiful shades of pink and orange.
The clouds moving actually helped create some of those more vibrant colors.
The Winter Solstice was on Monday of this week, which means we are slowly gaining more daylight each day.
This will be the last of the sun we see for awhile as the 19 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a storm system expected to bring rain, snow, and crashing temperatures through Christmas Day.
