Cleveland police officer hurt during traffic stop

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured and a suspect was also taken to the hospital after a traffic stop in Cleveland.
The officer was hurt around midnight Wednesday during the stop at West 130th and Sprecher Avenue in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.
19 News crews on the scene saw EMS transport the driver of the car in handcuffs to Metro Medical Center.
We don’t know the officer’s condition.
This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.