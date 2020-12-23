Cleveland police officer hurt during traffic stop

By Steph Krane | December 23, 2020 at 5:07 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 5:07 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured and a suspect was also taken to the hospital after a traffic stop in Cleveland.

The officer was hurt around midnight Wednesday during the stop at West 130th and Sprecher Avenue in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.

19 News crews on the scene saw EMS transport the driver of the car in handcuffs to Metro Medical Center.

We don’t know the officer’s condition.

