Construction worker struck by car in work zone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A construction worker was struck by a vehicle Wednesday while directing traffic in Coventry Township, according to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
The 52-year-old construction worker from Euclid was standing in the westbound lane directing eastbound traffic past a construction vehicle near the 1000 block of Robinson Avenue.
A 62-year-old woman driving heading westbound didn’t see the construction worker and struck him, according to the release.
He sustained serious head injuries and was transported to Akron General Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not suspected to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit Metro Crash Response Team.
Robinson Avenue was closed for approximately three hours, according to the sheriff’s department.
