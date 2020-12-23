109 deaths, an additional 7,790 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 8,361 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 644,822 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
These numbers were reported on Tuesday. The most recent data will be released live at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to speak on Wednesday afternoon as vaccine distribution continues across the state.
The 24-hour increase of 7,790 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 109 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 61,704 total cases and 748 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 36,025 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 5,640 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
