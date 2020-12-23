Lorain police bust porch pirate; packages recovered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain patrolman nabbed a porch pirate putting a city-wide stealing spree to an end.
The patrolman saw a vehicle parked on the side of the road with packages still inside, according to a Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification Facebook post.
The suspect admitted to the thefts, according to police.
Police recovered packages - some with addresses still attached.
They posted photos of some packages that need to be claimed. If you recognize any of the items in the photos, contact detective Gray at 440-654-3397.
If you recently had a package stolen in the City of Lorain, please report the theft to the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.