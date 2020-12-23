‘For the love, for the Land’: Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new banner to hang on Sherwin-Williams building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled a new banner that will drape on the facade of the Sherwin-Williams headquarters building in downtown Cleveland.
The community-inspired design symbolizing diversity, inclusion, and equity was unanimously approved by the Cleveland Planning Commission when it was presented during a Dec. 17 meeting.
Cleveland native and creative director for the Cavaliers, Daniel Arsham, led the project in collaboration with the team’s graphic designers to create the “FOR THE LOVE, FOR THE LAND” banner.
The banner, which replaces the most-recent “All For The Land” mosaic and the long-standing iconic LeBron James chalk image, will be installed in mid-January 2021 on the side of the building that overlooks Ontario Street facing Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
